Chicago's Radiance Medspa Now Offering Liposonix Treatment to Permanently Destroy Fat Cells

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Radiance Medspa announces the availability of Liposonix body contouring treatments. Using high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) technology, fat cells and tissue are permanently destroyed in one-hour treatments. The body absorbs the treated fat for desired results in just eight to 12 weeks. For those looking for high quality med spa Chicago area treatments, Radiance Medspa's state-of-the art facilities now offer greater options to clients.



The FDA-approved treatment is incision-free, requires no anesthesia and needs little to no downtime after the procedure. Liposonix is traditionally used on the abdominal area, but can be customized for each patient based on his or her body contouring goals.



Liposonix also produces dual results by encouraging collagen production in the treatment area. According to an article on the site, "The hand piece focuses energy precisely at specific depths, creating a rapid rise in temperature only at the targeted area. Tissue outside of the treated area is unharmed. By utilizing heat, the system creates a dual tissue response resulting in the destruction of targeted fat as well as contraction of collagen in the treatment area."



This collagen response tightens the area of treatment, providing additional tone. Liposonix can be repeated as desired, but only one will typically cause a reduction of one dress or pant size. The treatment takes only an hour on average, with results visible in eight to 12 weeks.



All Liposonix treatments are completed at Radiance Medspa's beautiful and state-of-the-art facility with a spa-like environment by a staff of highly trained clinicians and healthcare professionals. For patients looking for Restylane Chicago treatments, Radiance Medspa also offers a variety of facial treatments using dermal fillers to diminish wrinkles and frown lines.



Additional services include BOTOX; Thermage skin tightening treatments, considered the gold standard for both cellulite and facial and neck skin tightening; chemical peels, microdermabrasion and customized facials; and Chicago laser hair removal.



About Radiance Medspa

Radiance Medspa believes that beautiful looking skin requires an on-going commitment--on the clinician’s part as well as the patient's, and that is why the practice's only focus is on providing results-oriented aesthetic skincare services. The professional, licensed staff educate and introduce patients to state-of-the-art developments and implement clinically-proven non-surgical technologies to meet their goals of healthy, vibrant-looking skin. All treatments are performed by Radiance Medspa's talented and experienced staff of healthcare professionals and clinicians under the supervision of Dr. John V. Belmonte, Jr. For more information, visit http://www.radiancemedspa-wheaton.com.