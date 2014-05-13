Chicamod Launches Newly Optimized Mobile Website Catering to East African Interests

Los Angles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Statistics from the travel industry prove East Africa has captivated the world based on a 10 to 15 percent annual growth in tourism in the region over the last decade. While the greatest number of visitors hail from the United Kingdom and the United States, figures show an upsurge in guests from countries across the globe. The scope of this phenomenon reaches beyond physical tourists, spanning the online community where East Africa has risen to a position among the top 10 most frequently searched areas in the world.



Having been fascinated with the continent long before this trend became apparent, the staff members of East Africa lifestyle website chicamod.com have taken their love of the region global. As the latest development in their efforts to share information, events and other points of interest pertaining to this area, spokesperson Monica Okullo has launched the website's recently optimized mobile version.



Okullo confirmed, "Our goal has always been to share information regarding East Africa with as many people as possible, and we are well aware of how quickly and intensely the use of mobile devices is permeating the globe. With our newly released mobile website, our viewers can reach us anytime they want to find out about the latest movie and music releases, news, job openings and countless other aspects regardless of where they may be."



Among the current events in East Africa highlighted on chicamod.com is the most recent release from Afro-pop band Sauti Sol. Showcasing their phenomenal talent and equally impressive physical presence, this Kenyan foursome continues to live up to their legacy with this video entitled "Nishike". Also featured are clips from the world renowned comedic acts of Johannesburg-born MTV Africa Music Awards Personality of the Year nominee, Trevor Noah.



A trailer for the movie adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's bestselling book Half of a Yellow Sun is also available. Clips from the Tusker Twende Kazi Reality Show may also be viewed. This show follows local stars, documenting their somewhat comical adversities as they struggle to deliver much needed refreshment to Humphrey Khayange, famed Kenyan rugby player. These are only a couple of the entertainment avenues detailed on the website.



Catering to tourists interested in the region's most sought after attraction, chicamod.com also offers an East Africa safari travel guide. This sector of the website provides a listing of the available safari adventures, maps, reviews and other helpful information. Travel tips are offered as well, covering advice for finding hotels and transportation, the best local shopping experiences, dining and numerous other factors important to vacationers.



Concluded Okullo, "We also feature articles on beauty, fashion, dating and a wide range of other elements. We constantly update our website to keep viewers abreast of the latest occurrences, and we are proud to now provide an improved mobile platform for those hoping to visit East Africa as well as natives living abroad who wish to remain current on local affairs."



About chicamod.com

Connecting viewers through an array of interests, chicamod.com provides a platform to share and promote all the attributes Africa has to offer.