"Chicken Egg Production in the US" now available at Fast Market Research

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2012 -- Good egg: Rising egg consumption from the health-conscious public will boost revenue
While past outbreaks of disease within the industry have caused revenue to suffer, operators will surge ahead in the next five years due to increased egg consumption and improved economic conditions. Producers will face greater costs concerning rising regulations; however, this factor will not likely hinder overall growth. Profitability will improve, as operators implement new equipment such as manure belt cage systems and capitalize on demand for free range and organic eggs.
This industry primarily raises chickens for egg production. The eggs produced may be sold for use as table eggs or hatching eggs.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
