Chicken Recipes by Me, Speedy Publishing's New Cookbooks, Food & Wine Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- From Kath Barlow comes a great book published under the imprint Cooking Genius.



This recipe book is all about YOU, this is a Blank Cookbook and Recipe Organizer for you to fill with your own favorite Chicken recipes. Over the years we gather recipes from many sources. We buy recipe books and use 7 recipes from the 200 available. We print recipes from the internet, use them 3 times, we love them and we lose them. We go to a friend's house for dinner and compliment them on the meal and they kindly write out the recipes for us. The recipes go into our handbag and disappear into handbag hell and 3 months later a torn ball of paper is tossed out. Maybe they make it to a draw and when we want them - we can't find them. Chicken Recipes By Me is a Recipe Organizer, it is a Blank Recipe book for you to record all of those favorite chicken recipes before they get lost. The chapters included are: o Chicken Appetizers o Chicken Soup o Chicken Salad o Chicken and Pasta Recipes o Barbecue Chicken Recipes o Baked and Roasted Chicken Recipes o Fried Chicken Recipes o Crockpot and Slow Cooker Chicken Recipes o My favorite Chicken Recipes This also makes a fabulous gift cookbook. Simply add a few of your personal recipes to get the book started or hand it around your friends to add a recipe or 2 for a great bridal shower gift. Perfect for sons and daughter moving into their first apartment or going off to college. Get those recipes organized and get writing.



About Kath Barlow

Kath Barlow is a housewife who loves to cook. Over the years many recipes have been scribbled on scrapes of paper, photocopied from friends cookbooks, printed from the internet and cut out of magazines. Kath would love to share these recipes with you but most of them are now lost, tossed out in frenzied cleanouts of draws and misplaced in house moves. Kath still hunts for that elusive 'perfect gingerbread' recipe and her aunt's famous chicken curry recipe and although she hasn't seen either for 20 years she still lives in hope that a miracle will happen and they will turn up. In an attempt to get organised and stay organised Kath has set-up a series of empty cookbooks for her favourite recipes. She hopes that you find them useful in getting your own recipe collections organised.



Pick up a copy of Chicken Recipes By Me at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



Chicken Recipes By Me at Amazon.Com http://www.amazon.com/Chicken-Recipes-By-Me-Collection/dp/1628841419



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Chicken Recipes By Me * by Kath Barlow

Publication Date: June 29, 2013

Digital ISBN: 9781628841411

Print ISBN: 9781628841411

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