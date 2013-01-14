Chigwell Cars Limited Offers Amazing Free Taxi to Luton Airport Loyalty Program

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- The United Kingdom’s cab firm, Chigwell Cars Ltd is now giving away free taxi services at Luton Airport. Luton is the London’s fourth largest airport and one of the busiest as well.



The company’s recent announcement of providing free taxi services to Luton Airport has spread a feeling of excitement and jubilation among the people who frequently travel to and from there.



Chigwell Cars is a leading cab supplying company in the United Kingdom, serving people for many years. It is specialized in providing transfer services like the Airport Transfers, Seaport Transfers and Group Transfers. The passengers can book a taxi to Luton Airport either by calling on the company’s 24 hours active hotline or simply through its website. The officials respond to the customers’ calls and queries quickly and clear all kinds of confusions they would have in their minds while booking a Luton Airport taxi.



The company has a fleet of modern vehicles that are not only licensed and authorized but are safe, comfortable and reliable. Chigwell Cars are primarily known for providing prompt and efficient Luton Airport taxi service. The drivers employed have genuine licenses, good driving sense and are well-trained. They are required to pick up the passengers from their respective places and to drop them off at the Luton Airport on time. The passengers can choose the most appropriate vehicles for themselves from the company’s wide and extensive range and at the most competitive and affordable rates.



In addition, the passengers can also reserve a cab to pick them up from the Luton Airport to their desired destinations. All the bookings and reservations of cab to Luton Airport take place at the company’s base station and all the vehicles are equipped with the state of the art navigation system so that they can accurately be positioned throughout their journey, providing the passengers with a feeling of safety and security. The company also monitors the flights of the customers in case of delays and requires its drivers to reach the airport before their arrival, help the passengers in loading their luggage and to provide them with a comfortable and relaxing journey. Moreover, the passengers can also be provided with a baby seat upon their request.



Chigwell Cars Ltd is one of the highly experienced cab supplying firms in the United Kingdom. People who frequently travel to and from Luton Airport prefers them because they never compromise on the quality of service they provide. The company makes sure that the passengers have a safe and relaxing journey with some of the friendliest drivers in London. Chigwell Cars Limited has influenced millions of people since its inception through its hard work, endless devotion, well-maintained vehicles and most cordial and dedicated personnel who provide full assistance to the customers.



About Chigwell Cars Ltd

Chigwell Cars Limited is a leading licensed taxi and cab supplier company that covers Essex, London and anywhere within the M25 area of the United Kingdom. Covering all major UK airports and operating 24 hours a day, Chigwell is open for business 7 days a week.



Contact Info:

Chigwell Cars Ltd.

183 Manor Road,

Chigwell

Essex,

IG7 5QB

Tel: +44 020 500 7777

Fax: +44 020 500 1125

Email: info@chigwell-cars.com

Web: http://www.chigwell-cars.com