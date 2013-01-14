Chigwell Cars Offers Free Taxi to Heathrow Airport

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- Chigwell Cars Ltd, a well-known cabs and taxi supplying company is now offering free taxi services to and from Heathrow Airport. This initiative is believed to go a long way in the transportation industry.



Based in the United Kingdom, Chigwell Cars Ltd. aims to provide its customers, effective and reliable transfer services including Airport Transfers, Seaport Transfers and Group Transfers. The company employs a group of highly experienced and well trained drivers and maintains modern and high quality vehicles in order to guarantee their customers, a safe and comfortable journey.



Recently, the announcement of providing free taxi to Heathrow airport has caused a feeling of excitement and exhilaration among the people. Passengers can order Heathrow Airport taxis by either calling on the company’s 24/7 hours working hotline or book one online at the company’s website and can choose any vehicle from the company’s extensive and wide vehicle collection that fits more suitably to their needs. The company ensures that all of its vehicles are authorized and have State-of-the-art Navigation System to provide accurate positioning of the vehicles making the passengers feeling safe and secure.



The taxis can also be booked to pick up the passengers from the Heathrow Airport to their respective destinations. All the bookings and reservations of the vehicles take place at the company’s base station by State of the art Computer System which enables the driver to call the passenger upon his arrival at the airport. The company is very devoted to its job and requires its employees to be responsive to the customers’ orders, bookings and suggestions.



The company’s effective and reliable Heathrow Airport taxi service to and from Heathrow Airport has stimulated its revenues as the customers are fully satisfied with the services and the clean, fresh and comfortable vehicles they travel in. In addition, the employees, including drivers are very punctual, be it the early morning or late night, they effectively manage their time so that the passengers would not get late for their meetings or flights.



Chigwell Cars Ltd has been providing cab services at different airports for more than 25 years now. This incredibly high experience and effective taxi services has made the company #1 in taxi and cab services at Heathrow Airport.



One word that pops up in the minds of the people when they hear Airport Transfers Heathrow, is undoubtedly Chigwell Cars. The company has engulfed the minds of individuals who travel frequently to and from Heathrow Airport in London because of its competitive prices, well-dressed, trained and licensed drivers and high quality cabs that ensures a relaxing journey to the customers.



About Chigwell Cars Ltd

Chigwell Cars Limited is a leading licensed taxi and cab supplier company that covers Essex, London and anywhere within the M25 area of the United Kingdom. Covering all major UK airports and operating 24 hours a day, Chigwell is open for business 7 days a week.



Contact Info:

Chigwell Cars Ltd.

183 Manor Road,

Chigwell

Essex,

IG7 5QB

Tel: +44 020 500 7777

Fax: +44 020 500 1125

Email: info@chigwell-cars.com

Web: http://www.chigwell-cars.com