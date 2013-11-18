CHIKYU, the New Brand, Has Been Launched with Unique and Natural Skincare Products

Santee, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- CHIKYU is a new brand that has been introduced recently, with a wide range of natural skincare products. The owner of CHIKYU, Lynn Gentile, has years of experience in the health and fitness industry. She has aimed at creating skin and complete body care products that utilize the essence of natural ingredients derived from Mother Nature. Her vision appears to have been accomplished in the form of CHIKYU facial cleansing oil, serums and so on.



A number of useful natural care products are offered to customers by CHIKYU online, through the website Etsy.com. The manufacturer guarantees that only the finest quality natural and pure ingredients are used in CHIKYU products to ensure the desired results for mature skin without any side effects or risks. A good skincare regime includes healthy lifestyle as well; therefore CHIKYU suggests rejuvenating the entire body with proper exercise and diet plans to achieve better results.



The online store features CHIKYU body parfait, clay mask, milk bath, purifying tea bath, aromatic refreshing foot polish, beeswax candle, tropical body scrub and more. All CHIKYU products are said to be made without the addition of harmful chemical or toxic agents and preservatives. This ensures that the beauty of the user is enhanced in a healthy and natural way. Lynn Gentile uses handmade natural elements in small increments for products related to blemished skin types and others.



A CHIKYU product has a shelf life which can range from anywhere between 3 to 6 months. Potential customers can browse through the listed products to find suitable body wash, facial mask, foot polish and so forth. People with oily skin can also find natural products appropriate for their skin from CHIKYU at Etsy.com.



The website says, “At CHIKYU, we not only emphasize the importance of maintaining skin, but we are strong advocates in promoting overall wellness with one’s longevity in mind. Therefore, we at CHIKYU strive to sustain the highest standards in promoting pureness, while advocating beauty as a whole body experience.”



Each individual’s skin reflects the lifestyle they follow. CHIKYU facial serum and hundreds of other natural products help users in obtaining a healthy skin. In order to attain complete health from the inside out, users should follow a good lifestyle.



To get more information about CHIKYU skincare products, visit https://www.etsy.com/shop/CHIKYU



About Lynn Gentile

Lynn Gentile is a popular health and fitness expert who advocates the importance of maintaining healthy skin. She has introduced a number of natural skincare products under the brand name CHIKYU, which are offered to customers through the online shop Etsy.



Media Contact



Lynn Gentile

Address: Santee, CA

United States

URL: https://www.etsy.com/shop/CHIKYU