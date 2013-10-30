Child and Family Solutions Now Accepting Private Insurance from Their Counseling Patients

Turnersville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- When couples or families are struggling to get along or suffer from a mental illness, the logical step to patch things up in the household is private counseling. This can be for children or individuals who are depressed after the loss of a loved one, couples who can’t seem to find that love that brought them together, or families who are ceaselessly drifting apart. As a trustful and prominent counseling service in New Jersey, Child and Family Solutions is happy to announce they are now accepting private insurance, as opposed to private pay only.



There are a number of insurances that are accepted by Child and Family Solutions, such as Horizon Direct Access, Horizon HMO NJ Direct 10, and Horizon Medicare Blue TotalCare. If utilizing the Magellan Network to seek counseling solutions, the workplace group insurances that Child and Family Solutions accepts include Yahoo!, Wells Fargo, Independence Blue Cross, and QualCare.



There are a variety of reasons that individuals or couples could need counseling in NJ, and these include addictions, anxiety, financial troubles that lead to separations, and infidelity. The counselors have years of experience in their specialized areas and will provide therapeutic remedies, as well as cognitive approaches to resolve issues pertaining to substance abuse, behavioral or emotional illnesses, and improving trust between couples.



Whether needing a therapist, social worker, couples counselor, or substance abuse counselor, the staff is clinically licensed to provide counseling services in New Jersey. Offering in-home counseling solutions where the professionals travel to their patients, as well as in-office sessions where the patients travel to the offices in Turnersville, Child and Family Solutions provides the most convenient services for their patients at affordable prices.



For more information about couples therapy in NJ, or any of the other counseling services offered by the licensed professionals at Child and Family Solutions, please contact them at 1-888-5-CHILDFAM or visit their website to see how they can help the situation.



About Child and Family Solutions

Based in New Jersey and founded in 2005, Child and Family Solutions offers high-quality support for adults, children and families alike. Their social workers and therapist professionals provide exceptional, result-driven services to those who need counseling—marriage, family, youth—tutoring, senior care, and personal care for disabled persons. Utilizing therapeutic techniques, such as evidence-based interventions and individualized support, Child and Family Solutions will help get their patients’ lives back on the path to success.



For more information, please visit http://www.childandfamilysolutions.org/.