Child Care Center in Raleigh Boasts 5 Star Rating

Primary Beginnings Child Development Centers in Raleigh chooses to apply and achieve the highest rated child care standards in North Carolina. They are proud to announce that because of these high standards, each of their child care centers in Raleigh has earned the highest child care rating license possible: 5 Stars.



The Division of Child Development and Early Education determines the rated license each child care center in Raleigh and across North Carolina receives. The rating is based on Compliance, Quality Child Care Program Standards and Staff Education. All licensed child care programs are visited at least once per year by the Division of Child Development Staff to make sure the program is in compliance with all child care regulations, including health and safety regulations.



A 5 Star child care center is important because the early years of a child's life are the most critical for development. Early childhood experiences affect how the brain is built. As a child’s brain grows, the quality of the experiences that a child has creates either a sturdy or fragile foundation for all of the development and behavior that follow.



High quality educational experiences promote children’s social, emotional, physical, communication, and cognitive development. This means that teachers and caregivers need to be specially trained in early childhood education in order to provide the best learning environment for students at such an impressionable age.