Child Custody Lawyers in Miami

Regardless of if a split was initiated on peaceful terms or through a dispute, the best outcome always includes custody agreements that allow both parents to continue their presence in their children's lives.



Time-sharing is the current name for custody and requires courts to make custody decisions based upon the child's best interests. A few outcomes that could occur:



Shared parental responsibility: each parent keeps full legal authority for the child, and parents are expected to make major decisions for their child together.



Sole parental responsibility: if one parent lacks the ability to make decisions for the child, the other parent is granted sole guardianship.



Majority time-sharing: the child lives with one parent for the majority of the time and is able to visit the other parent at designated times. This includes visitation terms, such as visitation on weekends and holidays.



Equal time-sharing: parents share responsibility for housing their children. Child support may be awarded depending on income and the number of days spent in each home.



