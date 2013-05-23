Child Endangerment Case Dismissed at Trial

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- The Hopping Law Group, PC wins a dismissal of all charges against their client after case was called to trial on Monday May 7, 2013 in the 291st District Court of Dallas County, Texas. The District Attorney's office indicted the Defendant and sought a conviction against her for child endangerment charges. Specifically, the State alleged in the indictment that Defendant grabbed a steering wheel in a moving car which subsequently caused an accident resulting in minor injuries to an occupant in another vehicle. After an investigation, Mr. Hopping identified several discrepancies between what the witnesses saw and what was reported in the offense report. The Defendant plead not guilty and rejected all plea offers, including an offer for probation, and the case was set for trial. Understanding the risks associated with entering a plea of not guilty and proceeding to trial, the Defendant and her attorney, Mr. Hopping, stood their ground. After the Judge called the case to trial, the Defendant announced she was ready to proceed. In the final hour, the State was unable to refute the discrepancies established by Mr. Hopping, and dismissed all charges against Defendant. Mr. Hopping stated that "I believe that the result was just, and I am happy that I was able to achieve a favorable result for my client." Cases like this illustrate how The Hopping Law Group, PC effectively defends their clients and protects them from prosecution by the District Attorney's office. This Defendant can now breathe easy knowing that she will no longer be prosecuted for alleged charges of child endangerment.



