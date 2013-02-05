Child Identity Theft Prevention Help by Legal-Yogi

Pittsfield. MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- - Children are always targets for any and all crimes. They are vulnerable and most often naive to these dangers.

- Sometimes children are allowed to walk around with a cell phone, a credit card, perhaps even a bank ATM card. All of these things can end up in the wrong hands.

- Sometimes children run to answer the home phone before anyone else. It can be surprising what type of information can be extracted from their little mouths by a career criminal.



Social Security Number Not So Secure…



Identity theft is perhaps the fastest growing crime in the United States, and all that is needed is a social security number to get started. At birth we are provided with a personal social security number that stays with us for life. We use this number for all sorts of financial activities. It is intimately tied to us throughout our life, but that does not mean others can’t find a way to use and abuse it if they get their hands on it.



ID Theft for Years!



Think about it for a second. Professional criminals attempting child identity theft know that if they are successful it could be years before that child finds out. Identity theft could happen when a kid is eight or nine years old and it might be a full decade or two before it’s been discovered. That same child, now all grown up, could try and take out a loan, or secure their own line of credit and discover that in fact their credit score is ruined. A professional could hide this activity for many years and then one day that child, whose now an adult, starts getting calls from lenders and other people looking for money owed to them.



