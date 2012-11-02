Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- The Mama Bear worry free parenting app, available on the App Store and Google Play, utilizes a blend of modern technologies to make child monitoring easier than ever before. The two part application offers different features for the parent and monitored child. Parents can use MamaBear to check in on the location of the child. MamaBear also monitors social media to ensure good behavior online and in the real world. On the children's version of the app, three simple buttons allow the child to apprise the parent of a situation or simply call for help in an emergency.



The MamaBear app parent version for Apple Products installs onto any iOS 4.0 or later or Android device. It offers GPS enabled tracking of the child’s location in real time. MamaBear also uses GPS tracking in conjunction with parental alerts to fill parents in on a wealth of details. MamaBear can alert a parent when a child leaves an approved location early, enters a forbidden location or is driving faster than the parents allow.



MamaBear can also alert a parent when the child is tagged at a location with friends, makes new friends on social media or posts to Facebook using bad language. The children’s version offers three simple buttons that allow a child to check in with the parent, call for a ride or quickly and discreetly tell the parent that they need to taken from an emergency situation. MamaBear is available via the App Store. For more information on the MamaBear worry free parenting app click here: http://mamabearapp.com/



To download MamaBear from the App Store click here:



To download MamaBear from the Google Play Store click here: