Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- MamaBear, the worry free parenting app is available, on the Google Play store for New Year’s Eve child monitoring. The MamaBear child monitoring app allows parents to let children have fun on New Year’s Eve while still enjoying the evening themselves. It accomplishes this by giving the parents email and push based alerts on the child’s whereabouts and activities while offering real-time GPS and social media monitoring. This allows parents to relax a little and enjoy the holidays while allowing the kids to have fun on their own.



On Android platforms the app pairs well with apps like Kid’s Place, which can ensure the MamaBear app stays put on a child’s phone. MamaBear uses a wide range of GPS and Social Media monitoring to give parents a detailed understanding of a child’s activities, both day to day, and on big nights like New Year’s Eve. MamaBear offers parents and children an easy to install and easy to understand interface for Android based phones.



The MamaBear app uses GPS location to give parents an exact location when they are actively monitoring children. Additionally, MamaBear gives alerts when the child leaves an approved location before their scheduled departure time or enters a restricted location. Online MamaBear monitors Instagram and Facebook and can alert parents when a child has been tagged in a post or picture, posted themselves or use language that a parent has entered as restricted. MamaBear is available in the Google Play store for free download and launches easily after installation.



To download the MamaBear app for Android, click here: Download for Android.



To download the MamaBear app for Iphone or Ipad click here: Download For IOS



About MamaBear

Who knew a conversation with a stranger while on vacation would inspire a new way of thinking about parenting and safety of children everywhere. A lightbulb went off when this stranger described her full-time job as trying to keep track of her teenagers to an empathetic, problem solving technologist with five kids of his own. The problem and solution was vetted, drawn, tore-up, re-drawn and developed by a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity.



Our vision is a world of worry-free parenting. Our mission is to create tools that provide parents a peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Our core values are safety, family, trust, empathy and privacy.