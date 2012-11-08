Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- The MamaBear worry free parenting app aids parents with a full set of child monitoring tools. MamaBear offers parents a comprehensive and invaluable set of GPS and social media monitoring tools to ensure the safety of a child. MamaBear is currently available on the App Store for Apple products running iOS 4.0 or better and Google Play. The MamaBear app is a two part app which installs on the device of the parent and the phone of the child. The parent half of the app can be loaded onto any iOS or Android device that can connect to the Internet to receive updates and alerts as to the child’s whereabouts and activities. The child’s half of the app works best on a device with enhanced GPS features.



Once installed, MamaBear offers several features and options to ensure the parent has up-to-date information on the location, and activities, of the child. MamaBear issues alerts when a child leaves an approved location early, as well as when a child enters a pre-programmed area the parent decides is unacceptable. MamaBear also uses GPS technology to ensure that child drivers maintain an acceptable speed, and issues an alert to the parent if the child is speeding. MamaBear goes further than GPS monitoring with social media monitoring and alerts based on social media. MamaBear informs parents when the child is tagged in a Facebook post or adds new friends. It can also issue alerts when the child uses inappropriate language or language indicative of bullying. The MamaBear app is currently available on the App Store and Google Play for free. For more information on the MamaBear worry free parenting app click here family tracking.



