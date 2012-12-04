Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- The MamaBear worry free parenting app is available on the App Store in time for the holidays. MamaBear offers parents a variety of options for child monitoring over the holiday season. MamaBear enables parents to track children in real time and via social media across the holiday season. The app installs easily and is currently free of charge on the App Store and Google Play. The MamaBear child monitoring app provides an easy to use and easy to understand push and email based alerts system for parents. The children’s version of the app is far easier to use offering only three buttons to alert the parent in specific instances.



The MamaBear app works best for children on an iPhone 4 or better or Android devices, which allows parents the parental control to ensure the app stays put. MamaBear can be customized to send a parent alerts for numerous situations over the holidays. The child’s version of the app offers the three basic options. These buttons allow the child to check in, call for a ride or alert the parent discreetly and quickly in case of an emergency.



Parents can leave the children in a specified location and the app will alert the parents if the child leaves the location. Parents can also receive alerts when the child enters a location that has been set as restricted. The parents can also receive alerts if the child posts restricted language on Facebook or Instagram. It also sends alerts when the child is tagged in a post or adds friends.



Download the MamaBear app at the App Store here



Download the MamaBear app at the Google Play Store here



About MamaBear

Who knew a conversation with a stranger while on vacation would inspire a new way of thinking about parenting and safety of children everywhere. A light-bulb went off when this stranger described her full-time job as trying to keep track of her teenagers to an empathetic, problem solving technologist with five kids of his own. The problem and solution was vetted, drawn, tore-up, re-drawn and developed by a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity.



Our vision is a world of worry-free parenting. Our mission is to create tools that provide parents a peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Our core values are safety, family, trust, empathy and privacy.



