Child Psychologist in Birmingham UK Launches the Family Psychologist Clinic

The Family Psychologist Ltd's team of Birmingham based Child Psychologists provides a wide range of services tailored to meet the varied needs of the families and professionals who turn to them for support. Their services include support with, but are not limited to, emotional, social, developmental, and educational issues. Covering both Clinical Psychology and Educational Issues they are able to offer Educational Assessment, ASD & Dyslexia Assessments on request along with Family and child therapy. This will provide parents with a single port-of-call avoiding lengthy and sometimes traumatic referrals.



What's unique about The Family Psychologist? They are able to work in ways that more traditional services are unable to, for example they can provide Super-Nanny style support for families when and where they need it most – within the school and the family home. They achieve this by combining both clinical and educational support to provide tailored input for families. When an appointment is not plausible they offer phone support; the help needed is always available.



“We work with children of all ages, from birth to university entrance.” said Dr Rachel Johnson. “however, our expertise also includes work with under 5's, and we spend time with parents' of babies and toddlers looking at parenting strategies and common early years issues such as sleep, fussy eating, potty training, and temper tantrums.”



Their principal Chartered Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Rachel Johnson has over ten years of NHS and private experience in the field of psychological assessment and intervention with children and adults. Rachel works with children and families of all ages, from babies through late teens, who come with a wide range of behavioural, emotional and development difficulties, as well as educational and parenting concerns.



The team of Child Psychologists, Birmingham recognize that families need accessible and understanding support, without having to face months of waiting before they are seen. In response to this we offer a range of Early Years services that aims at providing the support that families need, at a price they can justify.



For more information please contact support@thefamilypsychologist.co.uk or cal 01562 61 00 11..



The Family Psychologist understands that parents need honest and open answers when making decisions about what is right for their family. The Family Psychologist is headquartered in Birmingham, Midlands UK.