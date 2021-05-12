Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Child Safety Seats Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Child Safety Seats Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Child Safety Seats. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Orbit Baby (United States),Britax (United Kingdom),Chicco (Italy),Recaro (Germany),Nuna (Netherlands),Newell Brands (United States),Goodbaby International Holdings Limited (China),Artsana S.p.a (Italy),Diono Inc. (United States),Graco Children's Products Inc. (United States).



Definition:

Road traffic injuries are a major public health problem and a leading cause of death and injury across the globe. The use of seat-belts and child safety seats is one of the most important actions that can be taken to prevent injury in a motor vehicle crash. Though seat-belts and child safety seats do not prevent crashes from taking place, they play a major role in reducing the severity of injury to vehicle occupants involved in a collision. Appropriate child safety seats are specifically designed to protect infants and young children from injury during a crash or a sudden stop. By restraining their movement away from the vehicle structure and distributing the forces of a collision over the strongest parts of the body, with minimum damage to the soft tissues. Child safety seats are also effective in reducing injuries that can occur during non-crash events, such as a sudden stop, a swerving slippery manoeuvre or a door opening during vehicle movement.



Market Trend:

Strict Laws in the Developed Countries for the Child Safety Seats

Increasing Road Safety Awareness among People



Market Drivers:

Growing Urbanization Along With Increasing Use of Cars

Increase in Number of Road Deaths



Challenges:

Misapprehensions about the Child Safety Seats



Opportunities:

Potential Growth Offered by Developing Countries like India and China



The Global Child Safety Seats Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Combination Car Seat, Convertible Car Seat, Infant Car Seat, Booster Car Seat), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Component (Buckles, Buckle Latch Plates, Harness Adjusters, Locking Clips)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



