Child Shield, USA Guarantees Their One-of-a-Kind Child Safety Program

Woodland Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Any parent’s worst nightmare would be to know that their child is in some form of danger; parents usually go to great lengths to protect and safeguard their children from anyone or anything that could harm their children. Many parents have trusted Child Shield, USA for over two decades for their efficient and effective Child Safety Program. Child Shield, USA is a national organization dedicated to the safety of America’s children and now they guarantee their comprehensive child safety program.



It is alarming to know that every day over 2000 children in the United States go missing. Their parents would be desperately looking for any trace of where they may be, what has happened to them or who might have taken them. In such situations parents come face to face with their worst fears and thoughts of what may be happening to their children. At this horrible time parents are left with a feeling of great fear combined with the sense of helplessness and guilt. Unfortunately over 2000 families and parents in USA have to face this nightmarish ordeal every single day thus It is high time that parents take some preventive measure to ensure their children’s safety and wellbeing.



Child Shield’s objective has been to protect the children of USA Since 1990 and they have come a long way since their start 20 years ago, they are now considered to be best, most respected and the largest missing child prevention company in the entire country. Through their determination and hard work they have now established the only “guaranteed” comprehensive child safety program available. Child Shield, USA’s mission is to reduce the alarming numbers of lost, missing abducted and runaway children in America and to offer parents and law enforcement agencies a “one stop – one call” source for immediate assistance.



Their guarantee is backed by their accomplishment of providing child safety program for over 20 years all over United States, to date, nearly 2,000,000 of their comprehensive child safety programs have been marketed in the United States and they have a 100% safe recovery rate. Child Sheild USA are highly confident that their most unique child safety program is the only comprehensive, child safety program out there thus they have backed up their claim by offering a $1,000 guarantee. They claim that if any member of Child Shield, USA can show them any other company or organization that is duplicating all of the benefits Child Shield, USA offers to protect children, they will provide the Child Shield, USA service to them for 10 years for FREE and will write them a check for $1,000.



For FREE information that could save your child’s life, please call 818-219-4165 or visit http://www.HowToProtectYourChildren.com.



Company: Child Shield, USA

Contact: Calvin Gipson

Address: 6440 Topanga Canyon Blvd., #367, Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Phone: 818-219-4165

Website: http://www.HowToProtectYourChildren.com

Email: gipsonandassociates@gmail.com