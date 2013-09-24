Child Support Attorney Shares How to Determine Child Support in Carlsbad, San Diego

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- What are the differences between child support and spousal support in California? It is a question Marc Duxbury, child support attorney Carlsbad San Diego, gets asked often and now he is answering it in a video on his website and YouTube.



Child Custody Law, Carlsbad San Diego cases are Marc Duxbury’s and his firm County Law Center’s specialty. As a family law attorney Carlsbad San Diego office, the firm understands that while child support laws are strictly mandated by the state of California, spousal support while still mandated can vary from county to county in California. As divorce attorney Carlsbad San Diego specialists, the firm knows that both spousal and child support cases come with a lot of frequently asked questions. On County Law Center’s website they answer questions like “How much will you pay in child support?” and “How do you determine spousal support?”



In their Carlsbad office in San Diego County, County Law Center can give clients an idea of support law and guidelines by using their specialized support calculator. The same support calculators are used by the courts throughout the state and can give a good estimate of what a client’s support level would be on a case by case basis, whether a client is paying or receiving.



In addition, the Carlsbad San Diego Family Law Attorney uses the same child and spousal support software used by the courts. “We will provide you with a free initial consultation and can provide advice as to any aspect of family law, whether it is child custody, child visitation, spousal support, child support, move-aways, restraining orders or property distribution,” the County Law Center website states.



County Law Center does not deal strictly in family law, but also practices in several other areas of expertise including bankruptcy, estate planning, personal injury, criminal law and more.



About County Law Center

Founded in 1989, County Law Center has an A Rating from the BBB. Marc Duxbury has been practicing law for over 26 years in the Carlsbad, San Diego area as well as Temecula and Murrieta. County Law Center practice areas include bankruptcy law, family law, criminal law and estate planning. They offer free consultations and means tests to quickly figure out what financial obligations clients may be facing with upcoming legal problems. For a free consultation call the Carlsbad Office at 760-438-5291 or Temecula Office at 951-587-9950. For more information, visit http://www.countylawcenter.com/how-much-will-i-pay-in-child-support