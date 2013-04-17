Child Support Calculator Makes It Easy to Calculate Child Support for Divorced Parents

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- EChildSupportCalculator.com has been created to provide information about online calculator to help people get an approximate amount of child support payment by the non-custodial parent each month based on their inputs such as the person's income. The aim of the website is to help readers decide if Child Support Calculation is right for them or not. A family can go through different commotions and some of them have to be taken to court – divorce, determination of parenthood, alimony, annulment, etc. If there are children involved in all such cases, the judge’s top priority will be the children’s welfare.



Child Support is paid to the custodial parent, the guardian or the caregiver by the parent who doesn’t have the custodial rights of the children. Generally the algorithm in all states is more or less the same for child support calculator. The child support amount is an estimation of expenses that includesthe basic necessities of a child, like food, clothing and healthcare (gifts are not counted). Each child is eligible to receive support from both parents, till the age of 18 years or until they are emancipated.



In some states the child support calculation has a certain additional elements that are included. For example, in Alabama the calculator includes the number of children that are subject of the support, the amount that is paid for child support from previous marriages, monthly alimony paid to a spouse from a previous marriage, costs per month for daycare paid by the custodial parent, the family health insurance paid by the custodial parent. Whereas, in Washington D.C. the calculation is much less complicated and includes the number of children that are included in the child support in question the age of the oldest child (it should be younger than 18 years), the gross annual income of the noncustodial parent and the annual expenses for the family health insurance; the gross annual income and the annual daycare costs are the figures taken into consideration from the custodial parent’s side. The difference in elements makes it important that each state has a different child support calculator.



EChildSupportCalculator.com has updated information about child support calculators for different states such as Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Minnesota and Texas. There is plenty of information available on this website to enlighten people about Child Support Calculator and their modifications in different states.



