Child Trafficking in America - the Unspoken Epidemic

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2019 -- Jan Edwards is the founder and CEO of Paving the Way, an organization committed to being a fierce disruption in the cycle of child trafficking around the globe. This is accomplished through educational and training programs that empower communities to break the cycle. Jan spent over 25 years as an executive in sales and marketing working with organizations like Time Warner, Bright House, the United Nations and other international groups, before taking on the worldwide initiative to prevent children from becoming victims of this silent crime. Paving the Way has educated over 11,000 children, teens and adults on this subject since Jan of 2017. Ms. Edwards has been featured in Huffington Post, Marie Claire UK, NBC and iHeart Radio as an expert in prevention and was recently awarded Humanitarian of the Year. Jan is the writer, co-director and producer of the award-winning film, Trapped in the Trade, which was featured on CNN.



About VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network

VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network is the leading producer, distributor, and online broadcaster of original live and on-demand talk radio programming worldwide. We deliver hundreds of original programs weekly through eight branded channels: VoiceAmerica Variety, VoiceAmerica Empowerment, VoiceAmerica Health & Wellness, VoiceAmerica Business, VoiceAmerica Sports, VoiceAmerica INFLUENCERS, VoiceAmerica Kids, and VoiceAmerica Women.



VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network is a true online broadcast network reaching a rapidly expanding domestic and international audience of millions of listeners every month in more than 140 countries worldwide.



VoiceAmerica has been a pioneer in original live talk radio programming for the past 20 years. We continue to produce exceptional radio content that emotionally connects and creates lasting impact in the lives of our global listening audience.



VoiceAmerica TV is a full-service television and production company offering worldwide distribution through VoiceAmerica channels, privately owned channels (white label), or shared channels. Live events, Pay Per View, subscription-based and all production capabilities are available either in collaboration or created by VoiceAmerica TV. With sixteen (16) channels of content to choose from, there is entertainment for everyone and a proper destination to build and attract your audience. VoiceAmerica TV is accessible to anyone with an Internet connection on any device.



The VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network and VoiceAmerica TV are radio and TV divisions of World Talk Radio, LLC, an independent and privately owned digital entertainment media company.



For our listeners:

We strive to inform, shape and change the way you live, offering content that inspires, entertains and enlightens. Our goal is to create content that impacts you, any time any place and on any device. Period!