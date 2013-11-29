ChildCareTrainingServices.com Helps Australians Start a Career as a Day Care Worker

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Child care is one of the world’s oldest professions. Today, child care workers must take courses in order to work in the industry. In Australia, new federal government regulations require that by 2014, all child care workers must have a Certificate III qualification.



Australian child care career website ChildCareTrainingServices.com wants to help workers navigate around these new regulations. At ChildCareTrainingServices.com, visitors will find detailed information about child care training and education resources. The website lists local child care programs throughout Australia, for example, as well as a job board which features recent job postings across the country.



As a spokesperson for ChildCareTrainingServices.com explains, the goal of the site is to make sure Australian child care workers know how to access the training resources they need:



“It’s important for all current child care workers in Australia to understand these new regulations. Our site makes understanding those regulations as easy as possible. At the top of our homepage, visitors will find a map of Australia. Visitors simply click on their state to discover the training requirements for that particular area. Many states allow child care workers to take courses online, while others require in-class education.”



After determining the requirements for a particular state, visitors are encouraged to browse through a directory of state-certified training programs at ChildCareTrainingServices.com. These training programs are guaranteed to provide workers with the education they need in order to get a job in the industry.



ChildCareTrainingServices.com can be used by child care workers with years of experience as well as those who are totally new to the industry:



“Some of our website visitors are people who have spent years in the child care industry. Other visitors have absolutely no experience and simply want to work with children. No matter how experienced one is in the child care industry, our site is designed to connect visitors with the resources they need in order to be successful.”



The website’s regularly-updated blog is one resource visitors can use to stay up-to-date on industry news. That blog features a diverse range of posts, including advice for working with children as well as tips on handling child care job interviews.



Australian looking for any type of child care training information can visit ChildCareTrainingServices.com to get the help they need.



About ChildCareTrainingServices.com

ChildCareTrainingServices.com is a child care training and advice website. The site features information about child care training programs throughout Australia as well as a child care job board. For more information, please visit: http://www.childcaretrainingservices.com