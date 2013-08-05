Childhood Obesity and Anti-Bullying Campaign Set to Begin Shortly

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Speak to Me, Inc. through Steps Against Bullying™, a 501(c) 3 nonprofit committed to implementing physical fitness initiatives into DFW school districts and youth groups is preparing for an eight week campaign for 2,300 local area 3rd-5th graders. The campaign begins on September 4th during National Childhood Obesity Awareness and continues through October 29, 2013 during National Anti-Bullying Awareness Month; ending October 29, 2013. A rally from 9:45am - 1:30pm will follow on Wednesday, October 30, 2013 at the Irving Convention Center.



Bullying is an epidemic; more children are becoming victims and overweight children are especially targeted. Childhood obesity has more than tripled in the past 30 years. According to data from CDC and Prevention in 2010 more than one-third of children and adolescents were overweight or obese. The majority of these children are victims of low self-esteem, which has been proven to affect learning and can lead to problems such as delinquency, unhealthy relationships, eating disorders, violence, drug abuse, and suicide. Subsequently, a large number of children who are bullied also become bullies. Of course its no surprise that childhood bullies are more prone to violence as adults. The latest statics from the FBI stated that a violent crime occurs every 25.3 seconds. This vicious cycle must stop!



There is a huge list of celebrity ambassadors joining the campaign this year with big names like the Dallas Cowboys Barry Church and Danny McCray. Also Brian Cuban, Attorney, Author and Board of Trustees for the Dallas Mavericks will be speaking in addition, Chef Ken and Donna Richardson Joyner member of the President's Council on Fitness, Sports & Nutrition (PCFSN) and Ambassador for First Lady Michelle Obama's Let's Move! initiative, as seen on Oprah Carla Ferrer and many others. The foundation running the campaign has partnered with the Healthy Weight Commitment Foundation (HWCF), a CEO-led organization, designed to help reduce obesity–especially childhood obesity–by 2015. The foundation promotes ways to help people achieve a healthy weight through energy balance–calories in and calories out.



The campaign has received great response given the participation involved and there is a great deal of anticipation on the kind of changes this campaign is about to bring. “It is my life’s purpose to educate, mentor, coach, train and motivate young men and women to transition from who they are now to what they aspire to be tomorrow. “George Hegamin - Former NFL Player was found quoting on the eve of the announcement of the launch of this most awaited campaign. For more information on this and to find out other details, log onto http://www.stepsagainstbullying.org



Sponsors, vendors and volunteers are welcomed!



