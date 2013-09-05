Childhood Obesity Campaign That Combats Bullying Is Underway

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Speak to Me, Inc. a 501(c) nonprofit announces the launch of the Steps Against Bullying™ eight week campaign committed to implementing physical fitness initiatives for 2,300 local area 3rd-5th graders. The campaign began on September 4th during National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month and continues through October 29, 2013 during National Anti-Bullying Awareness Month. A rally from approximately 9:45am - 1:30pm will follow on Wednesday, October 30, 2013 at the Irving Convention Center underwritten by NovaCopy.



Bullying has become an epidemic. Many children are victims, and overweight children are especially targeted. Childhood obesity has more than tripled in the past 30 years. According to data from CDC and Prevention more than one-third of children and adolescents were overweight or obese. The majority of these children are victims of health problems and low self-esteem, which has been proven to affect learning and can lead to problems such as delinquency, unhealthy relationships, eating disorders, violence, drug abuse, and suicide. Subsequently, a large number of children bullied also become bullies. Of course its no surprise that childhood bullies are more prone to violence as adults. The latest statics from the FBI stated that a violent crime occurs every 25.3 seconds. Speak to Me, Inc says, this vicious cycle must stop!



The rally will host a huge list of celebrity ambassadors such as professional athletes. Also transformation makeovers by Eve Michaels, as seen on Oprah Carla Ferrer Brian Cuban, Attorney, Author and Board of Trustees for the Dallas Mavericks will be speaking in addition, a food and fitness demonstration by Chef Ken and Donna Richardson Joyner member of the President's Council on Fitness, Sports & Nutrition (PCFSN) and Ambassador for First Lady Michelle Obama's Let's Move! initiative and many others. The foundation running the campaign has partnered with the Healthy Weight Commitment Foundation (HWCF), a CEO-led organization, designed to help reduce obesity–especially childhood obesity–by 2015.



The campaign has received great response given the participation involved and there is a great deal of anticipation on the kind of changes this campaign is about to bring. “It is my life’s purpose to educate, mentor, coach, train and motivate young men and women to transition from who they are now to what they aspire to be tomorrow. “George Hegamin - Former NFL Player was found quoting on the eve of the announcement of the launch of this most awaited campaign.



For more information on this and to find out other details, log onto http://www.stepsagainstbullying.org. Sponsors, vendors and volunteers are welcomed!



Video: http://youtu.be/mhB4hhUwdfA



Media Contact - Brentney Parks

Phone: (972) 331-2576 | Mobile: (682) 551-1995 | bparks@speaktomeworld.org



Speak to Me, Inc. helps transform challenging situations into positive outcomes.