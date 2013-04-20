Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2013 -- According to the National Survey of Children’s Health, childhood obesity disproportionately affects children living in low-income, low-education and higher-unemployment households. The relationship between poverty and obesity is, unfortunately, well known, and a recent study by researchers at the Inje University Paik Hospital indicates that children living with overweight parents and children that come from families affected by poverty, are at a higher risk for childhood obesity. Diet Doc's diet plans fight the risk of childhood obesity by offering long-term solutions for overweight parents through personalized hCG diet plans designed to achieve fast weight loss as well as a complete lifestyle change, hopefully helping arrest the increasing childhood obesity epidemic.



As reported in the Korea Herald earlier this year, a study led by Professor Kang Jae-heon with the Department of Family Medicine of the Korean Academy of Family Medicine, drew a definitive connection between overweight parents and the risk childhood obesity presents for their children. http://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20130114000700Kang Jae-heon focused on a population of 1,502 elementary students over a two-year period to attempt to isolate the major factors contributing to the risk of childhood obesity. After dividing the study into two age groups, children in the first grade and children in the fourth grade, Jae-heon determined that, although factors varied between the two groups, it was clear that children born to or living with overweight parents were at a greater risk for childhood obesity. Parents can diminish the risk of childhood obesity by embracing a healthy lifestyle beginning with weight loss. Diet Doc offers a physician designed and supervised hCG weight loss program adaptable for most people and health specific concerns.



Diet Doc's hCG diet plans are medically supervised, closely monitored weight loss programs that aggressively target excess and unnecessary fat supplies while offering flexible and satisfying meal plans. Unlike other low calorie diet plans, the Diet Doc hCG diet controls appetite so patients can choose the foods they enjoy most and keep energy levels high. The goal of these diet plans is not to simply achieve initial weight loss. While patients will see weight loss results, the program continues providing support and guidance to maintain weight loss and begin a healthy lifestyle.



Over the last decade, thousands of clients have successfully used Diet Doc diet plans to effectively achieve their weight loss goals. Diet Doc weight loss diet plans were developed by a team of diet consultants combining nutrition statistics and demonstrated results to create the safest and most effective hCG diet plans available. If Diet Doc diet plans are diligently followed, patients can lose their maximum weight loss potential of up to 15 – 20 pounds per month. The Diet Doc weight loss system personalizes diet plans to the unique health history, age, gender and lifestyle of each particular patient to optimize the best results possible. Diet Doc believes that this protocol is the way to achieve safe and quick weight loss as well as a complete long-term lifestyle change.



