San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Childhood Obesity in America has reached the crisis level. Two out of every three Americans are overweight, one in three are obese and the number of overweight teens has more than tripled since the 70’s. Diet Doc’s prescription-only hCG diet plan is an all-inclusive, medically monitored and supervised weight loss plan that provides each patient with the nutritional education and tools to successfully lose excess fat, to avoid the weight loss plateau and to make healthy food choices. Studies show that self-esteem issues can stem from a multitude of factors, with the leading contributor being childhood obesity, especially in the critical teenage years, leaving the child feeling isolated and lonely. Isolation from peers due to obesity may also make the teen less active, therefore exercise is also compromised. With peer pressure, bullying and teen suicide on the rise, the underlying and psychological effects of teen obesity and how it is affecting the American youth must be considered. Diet Doc’s hCG diet is available by prescription to applicable clients and is safe and effective for those who are post-puberty or 16 years old and above. Diet Doc also offers clients a proprietary cookbook transforming healthy, nutritious ingredients into simple, quick and easy mealtime favorites for all ages. Their certified nutritionists prepare a personalized meal plan for each client, high in protein and low in carbohydrates, to be used in conjunction with prescription hCG. The staff of specially trained weight loss experts are available to monitor the progress of each patient as well as to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement throughout the journey to healthier living. Diet Doc has helped thousands of Americans to lose pounds and inches in a safe, effective manner and without strenuous exercise routines.



With over half of Americans living in single parent households and the need for a two income family, healthy food choices may tend to be compromised, making fast food more appealing to the working parent. Studies reveal that fast food contributes to increased caloric intake and obesity risk in children and adults in America. The fast food industry spends billions of dollars on advertising, most directed toward the younger population. The findings suggest that fast food consumption has increased five-fold since 1970. Fast food lovers also consumed 187 more calories daily, which likely adds up to about six pounds more per year, contributing to childhood obesity.



Experts agree that childhood obesity may lead to future health issues as well as possible emotional concerns in America’s youth. Diet Doc is the leader in prescription hCG diets and has helped thousands of young Americans achieve weight loss goals at a fraction of the cost of other diet plans and without the potential risks and side effects of invasive weight loss surgery. hCGTreatments / Diet Doc hCG prescription diet plans offers a safe and effective weight loss solution promoting a future of physical, mental and emotional wellbeing one pound at a time.



About Diet Doc

Diet Doc is the nation's leader in prescription only, pure hCG weight loss plans, offering the most comprehensive and successful collection of prescription and non-prescription diet products and services. For over a decade, Diet Doc has been producing the most effective weight loss, safely and at a fraction of the cost of expensive alternatives. Pricing plans are available to fit even the tightest budget, making weight loss affordable for anyone nationwide via the most advanced Telehealth system in America.



Contact Diet Doc:

1-888-934-4451

http://hcgtreatments.com/how-it-works/



Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DietDoc10

Friend on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/dietdochcg