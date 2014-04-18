Children and Adults with Disability Could Benefit from Sleep Research Fundraising Campaign

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- The sleep research unit in Edinburgh is currently undertaking studies that they believe can help children and adults with disabilities, but shortfalls in funding threaten those efforts.



The sleep research unit has a mainly clinical focus and their work has immediate impact – not only for the individual patient but for the scientific and general communities overall.



Currently more than 150-million people suffer from some form of sleep disorder worldwide.



One in 3 people snore, 1 in 20 people have sleep apnea and 3 out of 100 people sleep-walk nightly. All of these sleep disorders can be potentially dangerous if they lead to sleep disruption and excessive sleepiness during the day affecting tasks such as driving and operating heavy machinery. Sleep apnea is an independent risk factor for high blood pressure and can lead to an increase in strokes and heart attacks. For those that suffer from dementia, untreated sleep apnea can worsen symptoms.



To keep their research going, organizers have created an Indiegogo campaign to raise funds. This money will help the team to continue diagnosing and treating sleep problems in adults with Down syndrome and for outreach to parents whose children have sleep problems in the context of mental health issues or disabilities. Funding from this campaign will also help researchers develop new ways to treat sleep walking and assess brain patterns in people with a variety of conditions using Magnetic Resonance Imaging.



“We collaborate with workers in more basic scientific research fields such as genetics, inflammation and mouse-models which help to unlock exciting new avenues for helping sleep disorder sufferers,” Dr. Riha said.



For donors, there will be more than just the satisfaction that they’re helping researchers work with individuals with serious sleep issues. Perks include a compact disc of music for sleep or relaxation; silk eye mask to use when sleeping or a signed copy of Dr. Riha’s book. Even a donation of $1 will help.



About The Sleep Research Unit

The world renowned sleep research unit in Edinburgh has produced more than 250 original publications over the last 3 decades, while being involved in the treatment of over 2,500 new patients each year. For more information, please visit http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/697994/emal/6518584