Children Can Travel Through Time with the Time Machine Playhouse

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Just months after submitting his Time Machine Playhouse to Quirky.com, inventor Jeff Case has brought the children’s toy to Indiegogo. The Time Machine Playhouse is a durable cardboard playhouse that will allow children to imagine traveling through time.



“The response on Quirky was very positive. We decided to create a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo because we believe that children will love this playhouse,” said Case.



The Time Machine Playhouse stands five feet tall, features two windows, a door with porthole and a large crawl-through hole in the back. The white exterior surface has black graphics and allows for coloring with markers, crayon or paint. On the inside is a control panel that snaps onto the wall. The design was inspired by the steampunk science fiction style that celebrates 19th century writers Jules Verne and H.G. Wells.



Jeff Case, a graphic designer and operations manager, created the Time Machine Playhouse. Jeff submitted the Time Machine Playhouse to Quirky, the product development website, in November 2013. Jeff and his partner Stephanie Bates recently launched their crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo and have set a funding goal of $10,000.



Money raised will go toward tooling, manufacturing and shipping. Remaining capital will go toward developing future products. Case also created Xander, the company that will develop the Time Machine Playhouse. The official website is http://www.timemachinetoy.com This campaign started on May 07 and will close on July 04, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1oeJ9XV