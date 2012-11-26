Children Identity Theft Prevention Resources and Information

Delta, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- Imagine this: A five-year-old girl owns a yacht and has a mortgage. A teenager has bad credit because of defaulted loans – loans he did not take out. Hard to believe, isn’t it? Sadly, these scenarios have happened and will continue to happen as the crime of child identity theft grows more prevalent. The reason this felony occurs at such a high rate is because it is so easy for an ID thief to get hold of a child’s information. All a thief needs is a child’s Social Security number (SSN) to wreak havoc on that child’s future. The following are some ideas about how to ascertain that one’s own child does not have to suffer the consequences of an identity thief’s actions, which are devastating and far-reaching.



When dealing with children identity theft, know that this crime is most often committed by a close friend or family member. Most of the time, they do not intentionally take a child's identity to use it for illegal gain; they often get a kid's SSN and use it to start new utility services to their homes because they have had the services turned off in their own names. They honestly do not think that they are "stealing" anyone's identity; they're just keeping the house warm and the lights on for the kids whatever way they can. Take a moment to look over the advice laid out regarding how to prevent this crime from affecting one's child's life.



First and foremost, do not ever share a child’s Social Security number with anyone, period. Don’t show it to friends, acquaintances, or even family members. If these people do not have a child’s information, they cannot use it. Until one has to produce a child’s Social Security card for purposes of identification, be sure to store it in a safe place. If carrying a purse, for example, wear the purse strap across the body to make it more difficult to grab and run with. If putting it in a wallet, place the wallet in the front pocket of one’s trousers, rather than the rear pocket. Once the child’s SSN has served its purpose, put it in a safety deposit box or an easily hidden home safe.



