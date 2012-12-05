Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- Wedding Tropics has announced the debut of a winter line of children’s beach wedding clothing. Wedding Tropics has debuted these new fashions in late fall to have them available in time for holiday tropical vacations and holiday vacation destination weddings. As with all Wedding Tropics beach clothing lines, these new winter ring bearer and flower girl lines are hand crafted linen garments. The ring bearer line has a few options for boys both as ring bearers and young groomsmen. The flower girl line has several options for girls. Both fashions are modeled on popular styles of adult beach wedding clothing and are customizable to offer several options for children to wear in a wedding party.



Wedding Tropics new winter line offers custom fit Italian style long sleeve beach shirts and linen pants for ring bearers. Both ring bearer options offer custom tailoring for fitting and color as well as custom choices for accents. Both boys’ options are tailored from linen. The flower girl portion of the line includes twelve new dresses modeled on popular adult bridesmaid dresses. Each of them has been redesigned for flower girls and given highlights appropriate to the youngest member of the bridal party.



All twelve of the new flower girl dresses are available in a wide range of colors. Wedding Tropics is also offering new off the rack options for adults and children for even faster for holiday events. All of the new winter line options are available for winter break destination weddings and other winter tropical and beach vacations. For more information on Wedding Tropics new lines click here



About Wedding Tropics

Wedding Tropics is dedicated to carrying the largest variety of unique island wedding apparel specific to beach weddings & destination weddings, resort events, and exotic getaways or vacations.