Children's Beds Are Handmade With Extreme Care and Attention to Detail at Sandman Beds

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2012 -- As most parents know quite well, young children need just the right combination of things to have bedtime go smoothly. From a nice storybook and shooing away any wayward monsters in the closet, to tucking the child in under warm soft covers with a hug and kiss, a solid bedtime routine can make all the difference.



One other item that all kids require in order to drift off peacefully to sleep is a beautiful bed that is all their own. There can be a magical quality of sorts to beds that are made just for young children, painted in their favorite colours and featuring special touches like extra decorations or designs.



A company has been getting a lot of attention lately for its wide selection of sturdy and beautiful children’s beds that are handmade by people who understand how important bedtime is to both kids and their parents.



Sandman Beds, a UK-based business, has been busy making beds for kids since 2001. The owners were inspired to start the company by their own daughters, and their desire to give them beds that are as special as they are.



“We hope you like our collection of beds. Each bed is hand crafted and hand painted with tender loving care by our wonderful team here at sandman beds,” an article on the company’s website said, adding that employees like James, Pete, Ted, Poppy, Sam work hard to be sure every bed that is sold is a work of art just waiting for a young child to enjoy it.



“Our beds are made in standard or nursery size, we can even adjust the sizes for you, at no extra cost, for those unusual corners, beams or tight spots. We also have trundle drawers, which can house trundle mattresses for extra sleeping space and single trundle drawers for more storage space.”



The company’s website is extremely user-friendly; parents are welcome to visit it at anytime and take their time looking around the site and browsing through the many pages and photos of children’s beds. Handy category tabs located on the left hand side of the home page will help parents (and grandparents too!) find exactly what they are looking for.



As they have grown older, the owners’ daughters have continued to inspire their parents as well as the product line; day beds and trundle drawers have recently been added to the company’s selection.



About Sandman Beds

At Sandman Beds, our children’s beds are handmade with great care using a combination of rose wood, beech, MDF and pine, which is then hand painted in colours of your choice. From simple contemporary styles in calm colours to colourful, magical beds of flowers, boats, trains, fairies and more, Sandman Beds can help lead the way to happy dreams. For more information, please visit http://www.sandmanbeds.com