Children's Furniture Provider Releases Striking New Bed

Hatton Park, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Children’s Funky Furniture, a furniture provider based in the Midlands, has recently announced the release of its remarkable new High-Sleeper bed. No ordinary bed, the High-Sleeper also includes a variety of essential bedroom furniture items making it a firm favourite with parents.



This particular brand of High-Sleeper bed was the brainwave of Karen Rayner, owner of Children’s Funky Furniture. Having consistently struggled to furnish her children’s rooms with the necessary furniture, she decided to come up with a stylish solution. “Like most children, my little ones always ended up with the short end of the stick when it came to room size,” laughed Karen. “It was difficult to fit the smaller rooms with all the furniture items they needed, full-sized wardrobes were a particular problem.”



The High-Sleeper beds offered by Children’s Funky Furniture include desks, wardrobes and a variety of drawers, shelves and trunks. Most of the items are situated directly below the bed, with a ladder providing access to the elevated bunk. The creative layout of the structure soon captured the imagination of parents and children alike with numerous parents seeing the potential of the all-inclusive item. “I began to suggest the high-sleeper to many of my clients and before long I was inundated with orders,” said Karen. “I think customers love the fact that they can get so many items without having to shop around or pay truckloads of cash”



One of Mrs Rayners happy customers is Jill Armstrong, a 41 year old mother of four. Like most of Mrs Rayners customers, she cited price, style and functionality as the three primary reasons for purchasing the bed. “I bought the High-Sleepers for my two youngest ones and I think they’re a fantastic solution for most parents,” said Mrs Armstrong. “My kids were drawn by the colourful styles and designs and I loved their functionality. I have everything I need for their rooms in one neat little package and I didn’t have to pay over the odds for it either!”



As Karen Rayner’s quest to provide quality children’s beds continues, she has recently released another bed which is also beginning to grow in popularity. The Gami Hangun 3ft single bed is an imaginative and creative piece of furniture that combines strength and durability with aesthetic pleasure. Providing useful functions as well as eye-catching designs, this stylish children’s bed bears all the hallmarks of the Children’s Funky Furniture brand!