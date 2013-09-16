Children's Book Aimed at Positive Behavior Reinforcement

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- The Be Good Fairy is now available to help parents teach their children to behave. As we seem to have less and less time with our kids, isn’t it every parents dream to spend more quality time with their child, and less debating and coaxing them to behave? The stories in the book inspire children to practice good behavior through the positive reinforcement of The Be Good Fairy. The Be Good Fairy addresses behavioral issues such as potty training, going to bed, behaving at school, sharing, and much more. When parents introduce The Be Good Fairy into their lives it helps eliminate stressful situations, and actually makes them fun! A must have for parents with young children that still believe in magical beings such as The Tooth Fairy.



The Be Good Fairy is available in a beautifully illustrated hard back book, as an e-book in both English and Spanish, and comes with their very own “been good” door hanger in the back of the book. A journal is available as a companion to The Be Good Fairy and gives children a place to write down what they’ve done to earn rewards from The Be Good Fairy, share their favorite Be Good memories, and spaces to draw what the Fairy leaves them as rewards.



For more information about the book and to request a copy or any artwork you may contact Taylor Higdon taylor@dealpicklecreative.com. http://www.thebegoodfairy.com.



About Missy Wallen-Nichols

Author Missy Wallen-Nichols first book is an inspiration from her own experiences as a mother.