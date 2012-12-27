Children's Book Author and Illustrator Publishes Valentine's Day Story of Kite and Balloon Love.

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- Penguin USA author and illustrator Jonathan Fenske today published LOVE IS IN THE AIR, the story of a lonely balloon falling in love with a lively kite. As part of the Penguin Young Reader’s collection, LOVE IS IN THE AIR will be available in hardcover, softcover and as an enhanced ebook.



“I was at a park one day when I saw someone flying a kite,” Fenske says. “A runaway balloon floated past and I began to daydream about a kite and balloon meeting up and what might happen if they did.”



LOVE IS IN THE AIR is a “Level 2” reader, targeted at ages 6-7, with words and phrases that are appropriate for a progressing young reader.



Fenske’s second children’s book with Penguin USA that he wrote and illustrated, GUPPY UP!, will be published Feb. 7, 2013.



Fenske is a painter whose work has been exhibited in galleries across the United States. His paintings of vintage toys are in private collections, museums and non-profit collections. Editorial clients for illustration work include Home Depot, Nationwide and Backpacker magazine.



He is also an indie app developer, recently releasing his first children’s app for iPad, Healthy Creatures, which allows children to make their own creations using fruits and vegetables. Fenske created original artwork for the iPad app, which was released by his app company, Fat and Appy.



“It’s my hope that through my children’s books, I can provide parents and kids with special moments that happen when you open a book and read together,” Fenske says.



Contact:

Jennifer Fenske

Jennifer@fatandappy.com



Author Website:

http://www.jonathanfenske.com



LOVE IS IN THE AIR

Publication Date: Dec. 27, 2012

Publisher: Grosset & Dunlap

Softcover: ISBN 9780448496474

Hardcover: ISBN 9780448461601



About Jonathan Fenske

Jonathan is the author and illustrator of the children’s books LOVE IS IN THE AIR and GUPPY UP! His first children’s app for iPad, Healthy Creatures, is available on iTunes. Fenske’s paintings have been featured in the Atlanta Journal Constitution, New American Paintings and Creative Loafing. He holds a BFA in Sculpture from Clemson University.



My most recent work is children’s books. I have two books coming out in 2012 and 2013 that I wrote and illustrated. Love Is in the Air and Guppy Up! will be published by Penguin USA Young Readers Group. The books will be published in soft cover, hardback and e-book format.



I’ve also just released my first children’s app for iPad with Fat and Appy, our app company. Healthy Creatures was a blast to make and I learned a lot about creating artwork that will be manipulated, moved and otherwise played with.



Reading books to my own children has been one of the best experiences of my life. Watching them dive into books and sharing the adventures of their favorite characters was the impetus for writing and illustrating my own stories.



In my gallery artwork, I am drawn to capturing vintage toys. I enjoy how disarming a brightly-colored plaything can be--and what it can say about our crazy world.



I have a BFA in Sculpture from Clemson University. Keep up with what I’m doing with our blog, written by my wife, Jennifer.