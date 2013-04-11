Children's Book Helps 4 - 8 Year Olds with Self Esteem and Inter-Personal Skills

Palm Desert, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Children's books can serve to entertain, teach and enlighten. The best children's books do all three. "Sweet Dream" is the second children's book by Inbar Shahar, and continues her "Healthy Children's Books" series. Her books teach through their stories ways for children to visualize their potential, and maintain their self esteem through conflict. Her other children's book dealt with what for children is the scary issue of moving. This book deals with the different personalities in a group of dolphins.



As with Inbar Shahar's last children's book, "Sweet Dream" involves a young girl named Rona and her talking cat Fluffy. Fluffy likes to put Rona at ease with her story and it is Fluffy in "Sweet Dream" as in a previous children's book by Inbar Shahar, who tells the story of the dolphins named Love, Peace, Joy, Trust, Courage, Fun and Challenge. The seven dolphins decide to have a contest, and this is where the lesson in self esteem starts.



As the dolphins play personalities clash, and these clashes mirror the kinds of conflicts in which children find themselves entangled. Some dolphins care about winning the contest, others are happy just to play, and others are happy for whoever wins. Through the dolphins play and interaction with each other the reader is shown how to handle conflict and maintain personal self esteem. The book is intended for children 4-8.



Author Inbar Shahar is a Certified Life Coach, Certified Journey Practitioner and Divine Healing Hands Practitioner. She works with adults from all over the world, via Skype, in person and through phone sessions. Her efforts with children's books seeks to help children develop inter-personal and self esteem skills to deal with natural fear and anxiety of common childhood issues.



Originally from Isreal, Inbar Shahar lives in Palm Desert, CA.



Inbar Shahar's Site For "Sweet Dream" children's book: http://sweetdreambook.weebly.com/



Inbar Shahar's Mind Body Site: http://mindbodyhealing.weebly.com



