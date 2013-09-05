Children's Bridal Wear Has a New Name- Kaya Children's Couture

Drums, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Weddings are an occasion to celebrate. It is one of those happy moments of your life where everyone gets to meet each other and have fun while toasting to the union of a friend or a family member. In such occasions, what makes the fun more exciting is the idea of dressing up. And dressing up does not end with dresses and suits for women and men. In fact, today, dressing children is as important as getting the style quotient right for the grownup's. Keeping this in mind, Kaya Children’s couture has broken into the bridal scene with its unique line of flower girl dresses and other custom bridal dresses for your girl's special occasion or weddings.



Made from exquisite handmade silks picked from countries around the world, this unique line of girl’s dresses comes in a palette of beautiful colors that can accentuate any child’s complexion. Apart from being beautiful and stylish, Kaya Children’s couture is now going to have a vast and new collection of custom designs under its new CEO, Stephanie Deutsch. Armed with a degree from Fashion Institute of Los Angeles (FIDM) and good experience with BCBG Max azria, Stephanie has brought to the table her two-fold expertise as a designer and buyer and is all set to expand Kaya Children’s couture to junior bridesmaid and bridesmaid dresses. Some of the other wonderful features of Kaya Children’s couture include:



- A unique team of enthusiastic founders, Hilary Davis and Shira Hecht who started Kaya Children’s couture and made flower dresses a brand name.

- Sharp selection of fabrics including Silk Duioni-A hand woven fabric and silk organza for dresses that enable a beautiful shape and are resistant to wrinkles.

- Brand new designs and an affordable line of Kaya custom dresses.



"I am excited about joining the kaya team to help them grow as one of the top flower girl companies in the country. My focus for the upcoming year is on expanding our flower girl, junior bridesmaid dresses and pageant girl dresses in stores across the country"- Stephanie Deutsch, CEO



Featured in a number of magazines including Style weddings, US magazine, la weddings, the Knot, the View, the Wedding crashers; Kaya children’s couture is here to stay and continue their job of making little girls smile with its newest ideas and designs.



Media contact:

Name: Noah Davis

Phone: 800-519-5292

Website: www.kayacouture.com