Children's Dental Health Sponsors Free Zoo Admission for Norristown Borough Residents

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- Elmwood Park Zoo is proud to continue offering free admission to residents of Norristown Borough on the first Sunday of every month in 2020. Thanks to a charitable sponsorship from Children's Dental Health, residents of Norristown Borough can enter the Elmwood Park Zoo free of charge on the following dates in 2020 when they present photo I.D. showing proof of residency:



-March 1

-April 5

-May 3

-June 7

-July 5

-August 2

-September 6

-October 4

-November 1

-December 6



"We couldn't be prouder to partner with the Elmwood Park Zoo, which has put countless smiles on the faces of children from Norristown and surrounding communities for nearly 100 years," said Joe Lichty, Director of Marketing at Children's Dental Health. The Elmwood Park Zoo is likewise honored to work so closely with Children's Dental Health, an organization with a reputation for doing wonderful work in the local Norristown Borough community.



In order to gain access to this free admission offering, adults from Norristown Borough must present photo I.D. as proof of residency upon entering the zoo. Additionally, children must be accompanied by an adult who is a Borough resident. Non-residents will be charged standard admission rates, but can still enjoy Elmwood Park Zoo's ziplines for adults near Philadelphia. Residents of Norristown Borough are defined by living within the following four boundaries:



-East of Forrest Avenue

-South of Johnson Highway

-West of Sandy Hill Road/E Fornance Street

-North of the Schuylkill River



To learn more about the various Norristown Free Admission Days at Elmwood Park Zoo, or to inquire about their unique party venues in Montgomery County, PA, contact them today by visiting them online at https://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/ for additional information.