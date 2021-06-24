Children's Dentistry of Coral Springs Announces Infant Oral Care Services

Boynton Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2021 -- Children's Dentistry of Coral Springs has a new program just for parents in Coral Springs. Now, families can tap into infant oral health care and work with a team of experts to set up babies for a lifetime of good dental health.



Experts recommend that families bring children in for their first oral health visit by the second birthday or when the first tooth appears, whichever comes first. But for many families, infant oral health care takes a backseat to other concerns.



"We recognize that families are also addressing physical issues, such as immunizations, during the first few years with a new baby," says a representative of Children's Dentistry of Coral Springs. "But infant oral health care is so critical. The interventions we offer can mean a world of difference for a child's mouth, so we thought we should publicize our program now."



At Children's Dentistry of Coral Springs, infant oral health care programs include:



Education. Parents learn how to care for baby's new teeth.



Examination. Dentists evaluate how teeth are entering the mouth.



Recommendations. If problems are spotted, dentists outline how they might be treated when the child is older.



Evaluation. Repeat visits let the dentist check progress.



"We rarely need to perform intense interventions on our smallest patients," says the representative. "But we often catch problems that could blossom in time. For example, we might notice early signs of decay and find out that a parent is putting a baby to bed with a juice bottle. A quick conversation can stop that, and that could mean fewer cavities for baby."



Infant oral health care appointments are available now. Parents can contact Children's Dentistry of Coral Springs directly to set up an appointment.



About Children's Dentistry of Coral Springs

Children's Dentistry of Coral Springs provides care for children of all ages. The team has a passion for infant oral health care practices and puts parent education first. The office is owned by Mitchell Miller, DDS, a Florida native. His work has been certified by the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry, and others. Find out more about the company online.