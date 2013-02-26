Children's Entertainment Company Announces Fairy Parties for Girls

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Fairyprincessparties.com.au has announced that it now employs a team of acting professionals to appear at girl’s parties in Sydney, Australia and the surrounding area. Parents can pick from their girl’s favorite fairy, princess, or other character from a list of popular icons. The company offers the perfect opportunity for anyone planning a fairy party for girls and a group of their friends.



Parties are organized around the age group and needs of daughters and girls entranced by fairy tales and fictional characters. A team of professional performers work to make fairy parties fun for all and include games, prizes, and laughter.



The company provides characters from popular movies such as Alice in Wonderland, The Little Mermaid, and Cinderella while ballerinas, pink fairies, cheerleaders, dancers, witches, and pirates can entertain the party too.



Party packages consist of one or two characters for a specific amount of time, in 1 hour, 75 minute, or 90 minute intervals. In addition, party goods such as bags, fairy wings, and party favors can be included for all.



With each package, food and snacks are served in 15-20 minute intervals while prizes are given out to children. Photographs are also provided as part of each show and party. Numerous girl’s party ideas are available with different themes, characters, and prizes. The company caters to children from 3-12 years old.



A fairy party is ideal for girls who like fairy tales and characters which help represent their aspirations. Fairyprincessparties.com.au provides options for parents who want to give their daughters a memorable experience and great party. More details are available at http://www.fairyprincessparties.com.au



About Fairyprincessparties.com.au

Fairyprincessparties.com.au

Owner: Andre Pech

Kingsford, Sydney, Australia 2032

Phone: 02 9326 4686

Email: info@superheroes.com.au

URL: http://www.fairyprincessparties.com.au/