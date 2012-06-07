Children's Playground Equipment Goes Green at Monster Play

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2012 -- Summer is just about here, and all across the UK, the school year is quickly drawing to a close. During the upcoming holiday, campuses often undergo renovation projects that can be completed before the students return in the fall. For example, many schools add to or revamp their playground equipment during the summer months.



But planning a new or remodeled playground for children can be daunting. From trying to determine what equipment can fit in the allotted space and which type of products are best for the kids, to not knowing how many swings and slides to select, many people who would like to purchase children’s playground equipment end up feeling confused and overwhelmed by the whole process.



The friendly and knowledgeable staff at Monster Play understands both how important it is for children of all ages and abilities to have safe and fun places to get out and play, as well as how designing a playground is often easier said than done. That is why, since the first day it opened for business, the UK-based company has worked hard to help each and every one of its clients with an outstanding level of support and assistance—from the design and production of the playground equipment to post-installation.



In addition to offering the highest-quality, most enjoyable, and enormous selection of playground equipment that is perfect for any school or playground across the UK, Monster Play is also proud of its green credentials. As the UK’s eco-friendly playground experts, the company strives to use as much recycled, recyclable and renewable materials as possible.



“At Monster Play we care for the planet as much as we care for your kids, which is why with our product range we see a direct connection between caring for children and caring for the environment,” an article on the company’s user-friendly website noted.



“Building play equipment that nurtures children is only half the story. In our opinion, respecting the environment that our children play in is equally important.”



In addition to being attractive and just plain fun, everything Monster Play sells is also extremely safe. The company follows its ISO 9000 and ISO 14000 accreditation and business strategy extremely closely and everything it does is in strict accordance with all current European standards.



