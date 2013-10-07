Children's Promise Centers Christian Childcare and Preschool Seeks Qualified Staff

Albuquerque, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Christian child care and preschool, Children’s Promise Centers of Albuquerque announce that they are seeking qualified child care professionals to fill several positions. They are especially interested in skilled and enthusiastic individuals who are passionate about caring for young children and early childhood education.



Children’s Promise Centers, located on Eastridge Dr in Albuquerque, is accepting applications for Lead Teacher, Assistant Teacher, and Assistant Floater positions, caring for several different age groups of children. Two full time Lead Teacher positions are open: Lead Preschool Teacher (responsible for 3-year-olds), and Lead Toddler Teacher (responsible for 1-year-olds); hours may be any time from 8:00 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Lead Teaching positions require experience and some education in the Early Childhood field, and include responsibilities such as writing lesson plans, individual observation and assessment of students, and classroom management. Lead positions’ pay is $9.50 - $10.00 per hour, depending on experience and education.



The center is also seeking motivated individuals to work full time as Assistant Infant-Toddler Teacher (for children under 24 months), and Assistant Early Preschool Teacher (for 2-year-olds and young 3-year-olds). The work hours for the Assistant Teacher positions are the same as for the Lead Teachers, and those hired for these positions will be responsible for supporting the lead teacher in classroom management, implementing the lesson plans prepared by the lead teacher, diapering and potty training, and daily chores. Children’s Promise Centers will consider all applications, but having the 45-hour Early Childhood course or a child development course is a plus. Depending on their level of experience and education, assistant teachers can expect to earn $8.50 - $9.50 per hour.



The Assistant Floater positions available are part-time, approximately 20 – 30 hours per week, between 10:30 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. Applicants for these positions can expect to work with young children of all ages, from infancy to 5 years old. Again, preference will be given to applicants who have completed the 45-hour course and/or child development courses. These positions are paid $8.50 - $9.25 depending on the employee’s experience and education.



Children’s Promise Centers’ website provides information for interested applicants:



“CPC is looking for those with a heart for children and their families. Children’s Promise Center offers a steady and challenging career path. We have tremendous opportunities for Christians who are self-starting and looking for a challenge. If you are interested in a faith-based, fast-paced, high performance work environment, consider us.”



About Children’s Promise Center

Children’s Promise Center (CPC) is non-denominational Christian-centered daycare where children ages 6 weeks to 5 years can learn and grow in a safe, nurturing environment. The center’s infant, toddler and preschool programs follow an age appropriate curriculum to foster the spiritual, social, physical, and emotional development of students.



Contact

Rachel Davis, Children’s Promise Center

12855 Eastridge Dr. NE

Albuquerque NM 87112

T: 505-554-1206

Email: info@childrenspromisecenters.org