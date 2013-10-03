Children's Promise Centers of Albuquerque Offers High-Quality, Christian-Oriented Pre-Kindergarten Program

Albuquerque, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Child care center and preschool Children’s Promise Centers is now offering a comprehensive, child-centered, and Christian-oriented pre-K program in Albuquerque. This diverse, challenging program will focus on social-emotional, academic, physical, and spiritual growth and development of children preparing to enter kindergarten in the upcoming school year. Children’s Promise Centers’ developmentally appropriate pre-K curriculum is researched based and aligned to New Mexico State standards, and will include both self-directed and teacher-directed social and academic activities. There are both a 2 and ½ hour (9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.) pre-Kindergarten program and an extended (7 a.m. – 6 p.m.) program available for this age group.



Center Director Rachel Davis explains the reasoning behind offering this pre-Kindergarten program:



“Elementary schools expect kids to enter kindergarten with basic skills and knowledge, and to be ready to learn. Children’s Promise Centers’ pre-K program helps children and families with this important transition by emphasizing hands-on experiences and positive interactions between teachers and students. Adults and children are active partners in the learning that occurs. This approach enhances children’s growth in the foundations of academics as well as all the other areas of learning, development and spiritual growth.”



The pre-K teachers at Children’s Promise Centers in Northeast Albuquerque have teacher licenses in early-learning development and annually trained in positive reinforcement and nurturing the whole the child. Each teacher has cleared a stringent background check, has signed a faith statement, and is certified in CPR and First Aid. In addition, CPC provides a high teacher-to-child ratio in the program. There are also two separate playgrounds, each one specifically designed to be developmentally appropriate for a specific age group of students.



In addition to its pre-K program, Children’s Promise Center (CPC) is a certified Albuquerque daycare that offers infant, toddler, and preschool-age child care, for children 6 weeks to 5 years of age, at the lowest prices of any “star-rated” facility in the city. CPC is actively working toward a higher quality level through the New Mexico’s newest quality rating system, FOCUS. It has affiliations with the Association of Christian Schools, Children, Youth, and Families Department, MN Association for the Education of Young Children, and the NM Child Care and Education Association. CPC accepts students and provides services without regard to race, color, family’s sexual orientation, religion or national origin, and accepts state financial assistance for tuition. There are sibling and pre-paid discounts.



Contact:

Children’s Promise Center

12855 Eastridge Dr. NE

Albuquerque NM 87112

T: 505-554-1206

E: info@childrenspromisecenters.org

http://childrenspromisecenters.org