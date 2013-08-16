Children's Promise Centers Offering Preschool for 3-4 Year Olds

Albuquerque, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Children’s Promise Centers (CPC), a non-denominational Christian-centered daycare in Albuquerque, is offering a highly rated preschool program for 3- and 4-year olds. The structured preschool day includes academics such as reading, science, and math activities, as well as free play and learning center times. Activities throughout the day vary between child-directed and teacher directed. CPC’s preschool classes are led by trained preschool teachers who are educated in early-learning development and nurturing the whole child.



About Enrollment Programs

CPC is now accepting enrollments in its Albuquerque preschool program, which follows an age-appropriate curriculum designed to foster spiritual, social/emotional, academic, and physical development in pre-kindergarten students. The daycare is also currently enrolling students in all of its other childcare programs as well. In addition to its 3 and 4 year old preschool program, CPC offers affordable daycare for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years, and two and ½ hours of specific kindergarten preparedness activities daily. Children may attend CPC’s extended preschool program between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays. Interested parents are encouraged to schedule a tour of the facility to get a feel for the classroom activities and meet the staff.



Describing their educational vision, CPC director Rachel Davis stated, “We believe that all children are uniquely created by God with individual strengths. Our goal is to recognize and utilize each child’s strengths and to expand their physical, emotional, and mental needs by providing strong spiritual support and education.”



About Children’s Promise Centers

Children’s Promise Centers is a licensed and certified daycare center, and provides services to families and students of all races, colors, sexual orientations, national origins, and religious belief systems. CPC is currently seeking accreditation with the Association of Christian Schools International, and has affiliations with The Association of Christian Schools, Children Youth and Families Department, the NM Association for the Education of Young Children, and the NM Child Care and Education Association.



Contact

Rachel Davis, Children’s Promise Centers

12855 Eastridge Dr. NE

Albuquerque NM 87112

T: 505-554-1206

E: info@childrenspromisecenters.org

http://childrenspromisecenters.org