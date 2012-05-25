Childrenswear: Global Industry Almanac - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- Childrenswear: Global Industry Almanac is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Childrenswear industry. It includes detailed data on Childrenswear market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.



Scope of the Report



Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation



Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies



Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards



Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and United States.



Includes a five-year forecast of the Childrenswear industry



Highlights



The global childrenswear market grew by 7.2% in 2011 to reach a value of $203,235 million.



In 2016, the global childrenswear market is forecast to have a value of $266,416.7 million, an increase of 31.1% since 2011.



Americas accounts for 35.4% of the global childrenswear market value.



Market Definition



The childrenswear market includes baby clothing, boys activewear, boys casual wear, boys essentials, boys formalwear, boys formalwear-occasion, boys outerwear, girls activewear, girls casual wear, girls essentials, girls formalwear-occasion, girls outerwear and toddler clothing. Market values are calculated at retail selling price (RSP). Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2010 exchange rates.



