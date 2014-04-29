New Retailing market report from Euromonitor International: "Childrenswear in Denmark"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Childrenswear in Denmark was dominated by three main trends in 2013. Firstly, there was an increasing demand from parents to clothe their children in well-known, high-status brands, which consequently boosted value sales. Secondly, however, childrenswear was highly dependent on demographic developments, which in Denmark were represented as a substantial decline in birth rate, significantly limiting volume sales. Third, in order for companies, especially Danish ones, to be able to offer...
Euromonitor International's Childrenswear in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Baby and Toddler Wear, Boys' Apparel, Girls' Apparel.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Childrenswear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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