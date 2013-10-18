Childrenswear in Germany - New Market Study Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Childrenswear in Germany", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- In Germany, the ongoing declining birth rate was the main contributing factor for the poor performance of childrenswear. The fertility rate remained low with an average of 1.4 children being born per female. According to industry experts, the reduced birth rate has multiple reasons. One of those reasons was the fact that most higher education in Germany takes much longer nowadays, with many students reaching 29 years of age until they have finished their studies.
Euromonitor International's Childrenswear in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby and Toddler Wear, Boys' Clothing, Girls' Clothing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Childrenswear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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