Childrenswear in Indonesia - New Market Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Childrenswear in Indonesia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Childrenswear in Indonesia continued its good performance in 2012. Volume growth remained comfortably ahead of the birth rate, although it slowed down with more stable demand compared to 2011. Value growth also stayed comfortably well ahead of volume growth due to moderate price increases from inflation, and maintained its double-digit rate even with a slowdown from 2011. Continued economic growth in the country ensured a steady increase in the number of middle class families, who in turn spend...
Euromonitor International's Childrenswear in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Baby and Toddler Wear, Boys' Clothing, Girls' Clothing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Childrenswear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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