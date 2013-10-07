Childrenswear in Russia - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Childrenswear in Russia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Birth rates accelerated towards the end of the review period in Russia. In 1998-2006, birth rates fluctuated around 9-10 newborns per thousand inhabitants, while in 2013 the ratio exceeded 13. The problem of birth rates was put under the special control of the local authorities, which created various programmes to solve the demographic issue with the most famous and effective one being "maternity capital". Based on the programme, families with two or more children received close to RUB400,000...
Euromonitor International's Childrenswear in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Baby and Toddler Wear, Boys' Clothing, Girls' Clothing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Childrenswear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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