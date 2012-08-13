New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- E&J Gallo Winery became the leading global wine company in 2011, following Constellation Brands' divestments in the UK and Australia. Due to challenging conditions in the company's key US and UK markets, E&J Gallo increased its focus on international expansion, and launched its brands in new markets, such as South Africa and India. In order to enhance its growth prospects, it should continue to look for opportunities in fast-growing emerging markets, particularly in Asia Pacific.
This is the new descriptor.
Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wine market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Wine in Thailand
- Wine in South Korea
- E & J Gallo Winery in Wine - World
- Wine in the United States
- Wine in the United Kingdom
- Wine in Hong Kong
- Wine in Sweden
- Wine in Ireland
- Treasury Wine Estates Ltd in Wine (World)
- Bacardi & Co Ltd in Wine (World)